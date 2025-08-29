Ruturaj Gaikwad pays tribute to Ravi Ashwin: 'Privileged to share dressing room with you Ash na' Ravichandran Ashwin had announced his IPL retirement with speculations around his future with the Chennai Super Kings growing off late. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has paid his tribute to the retired CSK all-rounder.

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has paid tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin after the retirement of the star all-rounder from the Indian Premier League. With speculations of his future at CSK growing around, Ashwin hung up his boots from the Indian cash-rich league and hinted at going for franchise leagues around the world.

"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.

"I would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years, and most importantly, the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," Ashwin had posted on his social media on August 27.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings skipper paid his tribute to the now-retired all-rounder. "To watch you play for the OG CSK and then getting to play alongside in yellow, privileged to share the dressing room with you Ash na," Gaikwad wrote in an Instagram story on Friday, August 29.

Ashwin, the ace spinner, has been an IPL veteran, having played the tournament since 2009. He was with CSK from 2009 to 2015 before going to Rising Pune Supergiant for 2017 when CSK were serving a two-year ban. He plied his trade with the Punjab Kings for two years, 2018 and 2019.

Ashwin then made a move to the Delhi Capitals for 2020 and 2021 before being with the Rajasthan Royals from 2022 to 2024. He was then picked by CSK during the mega auctions last year for Rs 9.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Ashwin had earlier announced his international retirement during the Border-Gavaskar series. "This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level. I do feel there's a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to expose and showcase that in club-level cricket. This will be the last day. I've had a lot of fun. I must say I've created a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my other teammates. Even though I've lost some of them over the last few years, we are the last bunch of OGs, if we can say that, left out in the dressing room. I would be marking this as my date of having played at this level," he had said while announcing his retirement after the Gabba Test last year.