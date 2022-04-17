IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad finds form; Hits 73(48) vs Gujarat Titans

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Ruturaj Gaikwad hits his first fifty of IPL 2022 vs GT.

Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found some form as he hit his first half-century of the season against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 17. Before this match, Gaikwad had just accumulated 35 runs from five games.

He ended up getting 73 off 48 deliveries.

Chennai Super Kings came into the match with the same eleven, while Gujarat Titans were without their regular captain, Hardik Pandya. Rashid Khan took over the captaincy duties in Pandya's absence.

Wriddhiman Saha & Alzarri Joseph too made their debuts for Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans are currently sitting at the top of the points table with CSK languishing at the second-last place with just one win from 5 games.

Follow the live blog of GT vs CSK here.