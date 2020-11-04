IPL 2020 | 'More than a dream to share 22 yards with him': Ruturaj Gaikwad pens emotional note for MS Dhoni

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUUTU.131 Ruturaj Gaikwad has penned an emotional note for Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni on his official Instagram profile.

Chennai Super Kings' youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad has penned an emotional note for the franchise's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his official social media profile.

Sharing two pictures -- one from his first meeting with MS Dhoni in 2016 and the other from a match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League -- Gaikwad revealed how Dhoni helped him through the tough time.

Gaikwad wrote, "October 2016 I met him for the first time fractured my finger during my debut ranji game,He was the mentor of Jharkhand ..And he himself came and asked me about how I am!!"

"October 2020..3 low scores,he himself came up and talked about life!! Fortunate to be able to share the dressing room with him.."

He further wrote that it was "more than a dream" for him to bat alongside MS Dhoni.

"And more than a dream to share the 22 yards with him and Finishing things off!" he wrote.

Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the start of the tournament and missed a number of games as he recovered from the disease. He had a poor start to the tournament too, as he registered three single-digit scores and spent a large part of the tournament on the bench.

However, the youngster made a remarkable comeback to form in the last three matches of the tournament, scoring three successive half-centuries to steer CSK to victory in all the three matches.

