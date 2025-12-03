Ruturaj Gaikwad misses out on 14-year-old all-time record despite 77-ball century vs South Africa Ruturaj Gaikwad had a field day with the bat in the second ODI against South Africa as he smashed his maiden century in the format. Gaikwad reached the three-figure mark off just 77 balls, but even then, he missed out on breaking the 14-year-old record.

Raipur:

Ruturaj Gaikwad made amends in the second ODI against South Africa, smashing his maiden century in the format, off just 77 balls. He got out after scoring 105 runs off 83 balls with 12 fours and two sixes before getting out to Marco Jansen in the 36th over. However, despite playing a breathtaking knock, Gaikwad missed out on breaking the 14-year-old record in the 50-over format.

His 77-ball ton turned out to be the second fastest for India vs South Africa in ODIs. Yusuf Pathan still holds that record, having notched up a 68-ball century in Centurion against the Proteas in 2011. Nevertheless, it was a massive knock from India's new number four batter, who was picked in the squad as a backup opener.

Gaikwad continued his amazing form from the One-Day series against South Africa A recently and also won the player of the series award. In the first ODI, he seemed to be in good touch before getting out courtesy of a brilliant single-handed catch from Dewald Brevis.

Virat Kohli slams his 53rd ODI century

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for Virat Kohli as he slammed back-to-back centuries for the 12th time in his ODI career. He joined hands with Gaikwad to add 195 runs for the third wicket as the duo pummelled the visiting bowlers at will to put India in the driver's seat. Soon after Gaikwad got to his century, Kohli also touched the three-figure mark, in just 90 deliveries. However, like Gaikwad, even Kohli was dismissed soon after reaching the landmark.

It was KL Rahul's 33-ball half-century, his second consecutive in the format, that propelled India in the death overs and helped them cross the 350-run mark. Having won the opening game already, India are aiming to seal the series in this game itself as they will back their bowlers to defend the massive total once again.

