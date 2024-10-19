Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to captain India A on tour of Australia

Follow us on Image Source : RUTURAJ GAIKWAD/INSTAGRAM Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Maharashtra opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to captain India A on their upcoming tour of Australia. The right-handed batter is set to lead a team likely to be filled with stars from the Indian domestic circuit.

The India A players are set to play three games during the tour - two unofficial Tests and a warm-up game with Team India right before the start of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the squad for the tour, it is likely to feature Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran as Team India may require a reserve opener for the marquee series in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma.

As per reports, Rohit might miss one of the first two games in the series due to personal reasons and therefore the tourists would require an opener to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Easwaran is the front-runner for the spot. He is enjoying a purple patch and has struck four centuries in his last four games. The right-hander was leading India B during the Duleep Trophy and finished the tournament as the second-leading run-getter behind Ricky Bhui.

Easwaran scored an unbeaten 157 against India C and backed it up with a 116-run knock against India D. The 29-year-old racked up 309 runs in three games during the Duleep Trophy at an average of 77.25.

He was named to lead the Rest of India (ROI) squad for the Irani Cup against the defending Ranji Trophy winners Mumbai at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Though Easwaran couldn't get his side over the line, he played an impressive knock of 191 runs.

Playing for Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Easwaran has already struck a century in the first game of the season against Uttar Pradesh. His century couldn't have come at a more opportune time as the selectors brainstorm to finalise the India A squad for the Australia tour.