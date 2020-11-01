Indian T20 League
IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaekward reminds me of young Virat Kohli, says CSK's Faf du Plessis

CSK opener Faf du Plessis chipped in with a valuable 48 in the run chase against KXIP while he added 82 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad for the opening wicket.

New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2020 20:22 IST
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

CSK opener Faf du Plessis (right) with Ruturaj Gaikwad against KXIP in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

In-form CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad can’t stop scoring runs as he slammed a 49-ball 62* to turn a party spoiler for KXIP as his third consecutive half-century ensured the 'Yellow Army' chased down a competitive total of 153 in 18.5 overs.

Another match-winning knock means this is the third time in many games the batsman, who missed the early part of the season after testing positive for COVID-19, walked to the post-match presentation ceremony to collect another Man of the Match award.

His partner in crime on the night, Faf du Plessis also chipped in with a valuable 48 in the run chase while the duo added 82 runs for the opening wicket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Faf said he is impressed by the composure of Gaikwad in a pressure situation and sees shades of young Virat Kohli in him.

“He (Gaikwad) looks like a young Virat Kohli doesn't he. What stands out for me the most is is his composure. Pressure situations don't really get to him. That is always pleasing to see in a young guy and looks like he has a bright future,” said Faf.

While MS Dhoni hinted that the CSK core group requires an overhaul, 36-year-old Faf, who delighted with his expert catching abilities throughout the season, felt he can go on playing for the next five years.

“I am still loving it. I have got a lot of cricket left in me, at least five years,” he said.

