CSK vs KXIP: You are my hero, Ruturaj Gaikwad tells Ambati Rayudu

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad (right) with teammate Ambati Rayudu.

In-form CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad can’t stop scoring runs as he slammed a 49-ball 62* to turn a party spoiler for KXIP as his third consecutive half-century ensured the 'Yellow Army' chased down a competitive total of 153 in 18.5 overs.

Another match-winning knock means this is third time in many games the batsman, who missed the early part of the season after testing positive for COVID-19, walked to the post-match presentation ceremony to collect another Man of the Match award.

Gaikwad was visibly elated with his performance and revealed it has been a dream playing for CSK as it served him the opportunity to admit his admiration to childhood idol Ambati Rayudu.

“One or two games, it was surreal (playing with the star players). Even yesterday I saying to Rayudu - 'it's the first time I am batting with you, you are my hero,' and he was happy for that,” the 23-year-old Maharashtra batsman said.

After coming in late in the season, the batsman suffered early jitters with two ducks to his name. However Gaikwad turned things around for good and said he was never in doubt to perform after a strong domestic season.

"I was scoring well in the domestic circuit in every format, so I was feeling confident. Even for my club and state team, I had to be the anchor, make sure the team wins and I stay till the end,” he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage