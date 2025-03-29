Ruturaj Gaikwad blames ‘bad day in the field’ behind humiliating defeat to RCB Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad blamed the fielding effort in the first innings behind defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk. The Men in Yellow dropped Rajat Patidar thrice as the RCB captain went on to score 51 runs.

Chennai Super Kings suffered their first defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home in 17 years. The hosts struggled in both batting and bowling departments, losing the match by 50 runs, which is also their biggest home defeat in history. With the ball, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side conceded 196 runs in the first innings and with the bat, Rachin Ravindra looked in decent touch while the other batters failed to make any sort of impact.

After the defeat, captain Gaikwad addressed the woos, stating that the fielding had let them down against RCB. The CSK players have dropped several catches in the first innings and that may have haunted them in the second. RCB captain Rajat Patidar was handed a number of opportunities, and he ended up scoring 51 runs. His knock gave stability in the middle order, which was key for RCB at that time.

“To be honest, I still feel 170 was a par score on this wicket. It wasn't that great to bat [on] but probably bad day in the field cost us really badly. [At the] end of the day, when you're chasing 170, you bat differently, you kind of have little bit of time when you go in to bat, but when you're chasing 20 runs extra on a wicket where you know it's going to be sticky, and going to stop [on the batter] after the ball gets old, you have to bat slightly differently in the powerplay,” Gaikwad said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, CSK’s batting unit needs to answer plenty of questions ahead of their next match against Rajasthan Royals at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda have failed to establish their authority in the middle and also MS Dhoni batting at nine for them won’t serve the purpose, especially when he’s in good touch.