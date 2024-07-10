Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma register massive gains in ICC T20I batting rankings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has jumped 13 places to storm into the top 10 ICC T20I batting rankings following his remarkable knock of 77* off 47 balls in the second T20I against Zimbabwe and Abhishek Sharma has broken into the top 100 after his Player of the Match performance in the same game.

Gaikwad is now seventh and has aggregated a total of 662 rating points. He missed out in the first game of the series after getting out cheaply for just seven off nine balls as India failed to chase down 116 in their allotted 20 overs.

Quite similarly, Abhishek Sharma also had a forgettable start to the tour. He bagged a four-ball duck on debut as India lost to the Chevrons by 13 runs in the T20I series opener in Harare.

However, Abhishek bounced back in style and justified his selection as he hammered his maiden international ton in the second T20I to help India maul the hosts by a staggering 100-run margin.

Abhishek scored his ton off just 46 balls and became the joint-third-fastest centurion for Team India in T20Is alongside KL Rahul. Abhishek's whirlwind knock helped him jump to the 75th spot in the T20I batting rankings.

Australia's Travis Head is still the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world after having displaced Suryakumar Yadav during the course of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Head has 844 rating points whereas Suryakumar has 821 rating points and is second on the list.

On the other hand, Wanindu Hasaranga has moved past Hardik Pandya to become the No. 1 ranked allrounder in the shortest format of the game. Sri Lanka's T20I skipper, Hasaranga is occupying the top spot with 222 rating points whereas India's vice-captain, Hardik is behind him and has 213 points to his credit.