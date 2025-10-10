'Running out of time': Andrew McDonald opens up on Pat Cummins' injury timeline, return for Ashes series Australia head coach Andrew McDonald recently came forward and talked about Pat Cummins' injury situation, and revealed when the skipper could make a return ahead of the Ashes 2025-26 series in the latter stages of the year.

The Ashes 2025-26 is looming on the horizon, the Australia has been hit with a major setback after their ace pacer and skipper Pat Cummins’ availability for the first Test of the series against England has been thrown into doubt. It is worth noting that Cummins had a scan done earlier on the lumbar bone stress in his lower back, and it was confirmed that he is showing signs of improvement.

Speaking on the same, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald took centre stage and opined that the Aussie skipper is definitely running out of time to be available for the first Ashes Test in Perth.

He also revealed that a decision on Cummins’ inclusion will be made next week but admitted that the timeline for the same is starting to get very tight.

"We still aren't further advanced on whether he'll play the first Test, We are definitely running out of time around that. He's added some variables into his training. I think by this time next week, we'll be in a position where we're better informed to make a judgment around what that first Test match looks like,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

McDonald opined that Cummins could play a part in the series despite missing first Test

Furthermore, the Australian head coach stated that even if Cummins misses out on playing in the first Ashes test, he is positive that the skipper could play some part in the series against England.

"I haven't really delved into what it looks like without him for five Test matches because the information and the week that he's had would suggest he's going to play some part as it sits right now," McDonald said.

“For those who have had lumbar bone stress, they would understand that it's a journey to add those variables in, how you pull up, recover, and that can ebb and flow a little bit across the rehab. So we'll just see how it plays out. At this stage there's no thinking that he will be ruled out for the whole series,” he added.

