RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad snatch victory from Rajasthan Royals jaw, win by 4 wickets

The 52nd match of IPL 2023 was played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. This was Hyderabad's 10th match, while Sanju Samson-led Royals came out to play the 11th match. Till the last moments of this match, the victory was in the hands of Rajasthan, but perhaps fate had other plans. RR won the match by 4 wickets. Sandeep Sharma who had earlier saved the match for Rajasthan in the death overs, almost did so today as well. But when the last delivery was a no-ball, the tables turned and Abdul Samad hit a six to guide his team to victory in the nai-biting thriller.

In this match, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bat first. SRH gave veteran Joe Root a chance to debut and dropped their most expensive player Harry Brook to include Glenn Phillips in the playing 11. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 214/2 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 66 off 38 balls. On the other hand, Jos Buttler missed his century by 5 runs as he smashed 95 runs off just 59 balls. On the other hand for the Sunrisers, Abhishek Sharma scored 55 and Rahul Tripathi scored 47 runs. But the turning point of the match was Glenn Phillips' innings. He scored 25 off just 7 balls to lead the team closer to the win and Samad did the remaining job in the last over.

Talking about the points table, after this victory, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have moved from 10th to 9th position after 4 wins in 10 matches. Delhi Capitals have once again slipped to the last position. On the other hand, Rajasthan have lost their sixth match off the 11 games played but are still on the 4th position.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

