RR vs SRH LIVE cricket score: Rajasthan Royals set to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to field

Jaipur:

Game 36 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The clash begins with Rajasthan coming in to bat first after losing the toss. It is worth noting that Sunrisers Hyderabad handed Rajasthan Royals their first loss of the IPL 2026. The inaugural champions were unbeaten before they took on Hyderabad, and looking to register their fifth straight win of the season, Royals were handed a hefty loss, and they will seek redemption.

Furthermore, with the return of Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad's lineup will be boosted heavily. Cummins is leading Hyderabad once more, and he will hope to get his IPL 2026 campaign off to a positive start. However, it could be interesting to see how he tackles the in-form Royals in their home ground.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma