RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be pressing the reboot button to their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) under new captain Kane Williamson at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

SRH announced the removal of Warner from captaincy on Saturday after the Australian couldn't inspire his team to impressive performances in the first six matches of the league.

The Hyderabad franchise lies at the bottom of the points table having scored just one win. Their biggest problem has been their middle-order batting which has failed to put up big scores and has slipped up during easy chases.

As the two sides meet to revive their fortunes, let's take a look at RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction.

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Sanju Samson

Bairstow has been one of the better players for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this season. His fellow opening partner David Warner made slow starts in this year but the England wicketkeeper-batsman continued to keep the scoreboard ticking with his aggressive display of batting.

Samson, too, has been among the runs and played an important 42-run knock in 27 balls in the side's previous game against Mumbai Indians.

Batsmen: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

While Williamson became the new captain for SRH, it was also announced that the franchise will make some tweaks in their overseas playing combination. It remains unconfirmed whether Warner's spot would be in danger, but given he plays, one would expect the former SRH skipper to play more freely.

Manish Pandey made a strong return for SRH in their previous game against CSK with a 61-run knock off 47 balls. Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav showed against CSK that they also have the potential to play as finishers.

Jaiswal may have had a quiet IPL 2020, but he has slowly begun to find foot in the league. The youngster scored 32 off 20 deliveries against Mumbai Indians, taking on an attack comprising of Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Rahul Chahar, among others.

All-rounders: Chris Morris

Morris has remained among the wickets for RR and will be one of the automatic choices in the Dream11 team. He took two wickets against MI and is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament (11 wickets in six matches).

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan (v/c), Chetan Sakariya

Rahman and Sakariya have also been the key figures in RR's bowling lineup. Sakariya, in particular, has been one of the contenders for the Emerging Player award with his brilliant bowling spells -- especially in the death overs.

Rashid Khan, meanwhile, almost singlehandedly steers the SRH bowling lineup. In the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan, Rashid may have been overburdened with responsibility but the Afghan leg-spinner has remained brilliant so far for SRH.