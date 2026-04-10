RR vs RCB Pitch Report: How will surface in Guwahati play for IPL 2026 play?

Guwahati:

The stage is set for a cracking encounter in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Game 16 of the tournament sees table toppers Rajasthan Royals take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two sides will meet at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati and will aim to put in a good showing as they lock horns for the top spot.

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals have played three games in the tournament so far. In the three games, they have won all three matches and will aim to continue their unbeaten run.

On the other hand, RCB have played two and have won two quite convincingly. Currently, they sit in third place in the standings and will look to put in another good showing against the in-form Royals.

Guwahati pitch report:

The last game at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati was a run fest. Rajasthan Royals scored 150 runs in 11 overs in a shortened game, and a similar surface can be anticipated once more. Opting to bowl first and chasing down the target could prove to be a wise decision on such a pitch.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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