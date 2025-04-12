RR vs RCB pitch report: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium play for IPL 2025? Rajasthan Royals will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. RR have won two out of their five matches this season while Bengaluru have three. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The Sanju Samson-led side had a topsy-turvy start to the season, registering only two wins in five matches. They are currently seventh on the points table and will be hoping to improve with a win over Bengaluru in their upcoming game on April 13.

Ahead of that, the 2008 champions need to address several areas, including star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form. The youngster had a rough start to the season and that is one of the reasons behind Rajasthan’s poor performances. The likes of Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel haven’t been consistent enough, which is also another area that the team management needs to address. Bowling meanwhile looks more-or-less sorted with Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer in good form.

When it comes to RCB, the Rajat Patidar-led side had a perfect start to the season but lost two of their last three matches. In the last match against Delhi Capitals, their batting order disappointed. Phil Salt managed a strong start but his run-out ruined things for RCB. Nevertheless, the bowlers have had a decent season so far, with Josh Hazelwood and Krunal Pandya leading the bowling charts.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Pitch Report

The surface at the Sawai Mansigh Stadium will offer assistance to the bowlers. It’s generally sluggish in nature and the spinners are likely to get some advantage. Batting first will be the ideal thing to do as the surface is expected to slow down as the match progresses. It won’t be a high-scoring contest as anything over 170 runs can be considered a good total. Someone from both teams will need to play the role of an anchor to see the game through.