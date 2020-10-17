Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Cricket Score, RR vs RCB IPL 2020: Rajasthan face must-win game against Virat Kohli's men

Live Cricket Score, RR vs RCB IPL 2020: Toss at 3 PM

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match on indiatvnews.com. Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a heavy defeat against Kings XI Punjab and will be aiming to bounce back hard against Rajasthan, who face a must-win game. RCB will aiming to revisit tactics after their decision to send AB de Villiers at 6 didn't pay off against KXIP. Rajasthan, meanwhile, will aim for a much better performance from the top-order which was largely failed since the side's first two wins of the season. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from RR vs RCB IPL 2020 match.

14:45 IST: The last time RR and RCB played each other, Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli led RCB to a convincing victory -- and the RCB captain kickstarted a brilliant run of form which continues till date..

Brief Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign faced a minor setback on Thursday when the side faced an 8-wicket defeat to the bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. Scoring 171/6 in 20 overs, the RCB bowlers failed to step up as former RCB players KL Rahul and Chris Gayle steered the Punjab side to a much-needed victory. The RCB will now be taking on the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in their first match of the double-header weekend. The RR batsmen were outclassed by Delhi Capitals in their previous match and face a must-win game today, as a loss could seriously deter their chances to make the playoff stage in the tournament. [BRIEF PREVIEW]

