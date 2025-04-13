RR vs RCB, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to continue their enviable away record in IPL 2025 as they embark towards the pink city playing in green. RCB have lost both their home games so far while Rajasthan Royals have blown hot and cold so far, losing three and winning a couple of games.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been outstanding on the road but have struggled playing at home at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Having beaten the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their respective home grounds, RCB made a statement of sorts but haven't found wickets conducive to their playing style at home, which have been slower than usual and have provided a bit more assistance to the bowlers and obviously losing the toss didn't help in both games.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have struggled to string a few wins together as they have had a stop-start run. After starting their campaign with a couple of losses, the Royals went on to win two games on the trot and just when it looked like the Men in Pink were coming into their own, they went down rather tamely against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad a few days ago.

Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack's inconsistency has been hurting them the most. Jofra Archer's return to form has been heartening but the Royals need the likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande and Fazalhaq Farooqi to come to the party with uncertainty over Wanindu Hasaranga's availability. As they begin their home leg in Jaipur, the Royals will aim to really find a home venue according to their side and start winning as they face a stiff challenge in the form of RCB, who will be sporting green on Sunday.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 28, RR vs RCB

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli (vc), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Probable Playing XIIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga/ Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone/ Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma