RR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Struggling Rajasthan seek revival; Bangalore aim playoffs berth

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RR vs RCB match.

IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Live Updates from Dubai

Welcome to our live coverage of Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore unit will look to consolidate its position in the top-four as it takes on a struggling Royals camp. Bangalore are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over Rajasthan will virtually put them in the play-offs.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, face a stiff challenge in the play-offs race, having suffered consecutive defeats in their last two league games. Skipper, Kohli, who is stepping down from RCB captaincy after this season, would look to continue his good form. On the bowling front, Harshal Patel is the star with six wickets from three matches, including a hat-trick in his last outing. [RR vs RCB Head to Head IPL 2021: Full squads, new signings, player replacement, head to head]

RR vs RCB, Match Preview: A thumping win over defending champions Mumbai Indians boosting their confidence, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to build on the momentum when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the play-offs. On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth.