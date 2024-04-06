RR vs RCB: Head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The IPL 2024 (Indian Premier League) season is set to turn royal as Rajasthan Royals gear up to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 18th match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

Both teams have had contrasting beginnings to their campaigns this season. While Rajasthan Royals are yet to taste defeat, RCB have managed just a solitary win after four games.

The visitors would pray for their overseas stars to fire. Glenn Maxwell, skipper Faf du Plessis and Cameron Green, none of the three have displayed any signs of promise with the willow in hand. It is the biggest reason behind RCB's failure to consistently rack up humongous totals.

In addition, RCB's bowling has also blown hot and cold; therefore, the task of containing the Rajasthan batters on Saturday seems arduous.

On the other hand, Rajasthan also have their concerns but the ones who are firing for them with the bat have been taking them all the way instead of showing glimpses of brilliance.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record

Rajasthan and Bengaluru have met each other 29 times in the tournament. RCB have won 15 contests whereas Rajasthan have managed to win 12 times. Two matches failed to yield a result.

Rajasthan Royals squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma