RR vs RCB head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 28 With Rajasthan Royals all set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 28 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Let us have a look at the head-to-head between Royals and Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming game.

Game 28 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Rajasthan Royals taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both sides will face off on April 13, and the clash has been a much anticipated one.

In IPL 2024, the clash between RR and RCB held in Jaipur was the one where Virat Kohli hit a century in the first innings, with Jos Buttler hitting another in the second innings as Rajasthan registered a win in a brilliant run chase.

Over the years, both teams have faced off in exciting clashes in the IPL, and they will hope for another good game in the upcoming clash. It is worth noting that RR have won two matches in the tournament so far, whereas RCB have won three out of five. Both sides will hope to put in a good showing and make their way further up into the standings.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have locked horns 29 times in the IPL. Royals have won the clash 14 times, whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the clash 29 times in the history of the IPL.

RR IPL 2025 squad: Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.

RCB IPL 2025 squad: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.