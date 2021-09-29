RR vs RCB: Harshal Patel breaks record for most wickets by an uncapped bowler in an IPL season

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Harshal Patel

The dream season continued for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel as he picked three wickets for 34 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday to script the record of most wickets by an uncapped player in an IPL season.

The three-wicket haul took his tally to 26 wickets in 11 matches this season, as he surpassed his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal to script the record. Chahal had picked 23 wickets in 2015, his maiden IPL season. The record also made him the RCB's highest wicket-taker in a single IPL season, surpassing Chahal's same tally of wickets.

Harshal now stands joint-fifth on the list of most wickets by a bowler in a single IPL season. Veteran Chennai Super Kings bowler Dwayne Bravo still tops the list with his tally of 32 wickets picked in 2013.

2021 has been an impressive season for Harshal, who was traded from Delhi Capitals earlier this year, where he has emerged as a vital cog in RCB's six wins in the 14th season.

Overall, in his nine-season IPL career, Harshal picked 72 wickets in 59 games with one five-wicket haul, which he bagged earlier this season in the match against Mumbai Indians. His tally also includes a hat-trick which he picked against the defending champions last Sunday.