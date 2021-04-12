RR vs PBKS | Sanju Samson becomes first player to score a century on captaincy debut in IPL history

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson scripted an elusive feat on his captaincy debut as he smashed a sensational century against Punjab Kings on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With his 54-ball century, Samson became the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League to score a hundred on captaincy debut. Overall, this was his third century in IPL history with only Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli standing ahead of him among Indians with his tally of five centuries. Samson's knock also became the highest individual score by a captain in an IPL innings, surpassing Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 93 for Delhi Daredevils against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018.

He eventually finished with 119 runs, falling in the last ball of the innings, and failing to take his side over the line.

"I don't have words to tell, very close game, came close but unfortunately.. I don't think I could have done anything more, timed it well, but unfortunately couldn't clear the man in the deep. It's all part of the game (when asked about the bowlers going for plenty from both sides), we thought the wicket was getting better and we could chase the target down. Despite the loss, I think the team played really well," he said at the end of the game.