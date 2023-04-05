RR vs PBKS IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 8th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rajasthan Royals

RR vs PBKS IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will be shoulder to shoulder against Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in the 8th match of IPL 2023 in Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Both the teams had a good head start in the season as they won their opening games of the tournament. RR won against SRH by 72 runs and PKBS won against KKR by 7 runs (DLS method). Now the main question is who will maintain their lead?

Before we plunge into the play, here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the RR vs PBKS, 8th Match IPL 2023?

RR vs PBKS match 8 will be played on Wednesday, 5th of April

At what time does RR vs PBKS, the 8th Match of IPL 2023 start?

RR vs PBKS match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the RR vs PBKS, 8th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

RR vs PBKS match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Where can you watch the RR vs PBKS match, the 8th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch RR vs PBKS, the 8th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2023:

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.

PBKS Squad for IPL 2023:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikanadar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe.

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their group in the league stage match. For example RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023.

Latest Cricket News