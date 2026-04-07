RR vs MI Pitch Report: How will surface in Guwahati play for IPL 2026 play?

Guwahati:

Rajasthan Royals are set to host Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 7. With two back-to-back wins, the Riyan Parag-led side will be confident of their chances but playing Mumbai won’t be an easy task, as the visitors are filled with power-hitters in their batting unit. When it comes to the bowling unit, they missed the services of Trent Boult in the previous game. He was out for tactical reasons, with Corbin Bosch playing instead of him, but Mumbai may bring back Boult for the clash against RR.

Hardik Pandya is also set to return. The Mumbai captain missed out the last game against Delhi Capitals due to illness but he has recovered now and is will replace Deepak Chahar. Their inclusions will give Mumbai a massive boost against Rajasthan, which historically has been a very close contest.

For Rajasthan, everything has worked really well so far this season. The opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal has been consistent so far, while Dhruv Jurel proved his mettle against Gujarat Titans in the previous game. Riyan Parag is yet to come to the party, but he is someone who can get the job done at any point in time. Their bowling unit has done a commendable job as well. Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi and Nandre Burger have shown glimpses of their class and it's only about carrying with the momentum.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Pitch Report

The surface at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium could support the bowlers in the first half of the game. Since it has rained a lot, the surface has been under the covers for most of the period. Hence, bowling first will be the ideal choice. Especially with rain being around the corner. The team batting first needs to post at least over 190 runs to be able to give them a chance to defend.

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