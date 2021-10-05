RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021, today match playing XI, Fantasy Tips, match Streaming details

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Dream11 RR vs MI Today's Predicted XI: Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Sharjah Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for RR vs MI, 7:30 PM in India.

Mumbai Indians' mega-stars will be making one last-ditch effort to put their derailed Indian Premier League campaign back on track when they take on a confident Rajasthan Royals in their penultimate league match on Tuesday.

The five-time champions were aiming for a hat-trick, which would be a first in the tournament's 14-year-history, but poor show by their batsmen has led the team down. The equation is simple for both the teams. They have to not only win both their matches but also have to win big so that their poor net run-rates are taken care of.

And with everything at stake stake, both sides will look to field their best XI for the match.

Predicted XI

Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Kartik Tyagi/Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav/Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper (Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock)

The two wicket-keepers of respective teams have scored heavily in the season and being in the top-order are expected to face most of the deliveries on a surface that provides no pace to take advantage of.

Batter (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary)

Yashasvi's 19-ball 50 against CSK is still fresh in everyone's memory and walks into the playing XI no question asked. His fellow opener Evin Lewis has been in good touch as well and is egging on to score bigger after scoring a half-century earlier.

All-rounder (Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube)

Rahul Tewatia hasn't delivered the goods with the bat but did return to form with the ball as he took three wickets in the last match on a flat surface. Shivam Dube's match-winning fifty in the last game must be egging him on to deliver more of such performances. MI all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya have massively underperformed this season.

Bowler (Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Trent Boult, Chetan Sakariya)

MI pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been consistent enough with the balls this season and merit spots in the fantasy XI. RR pacers Mustafizur and Sakariya didn't had the best of days in their last game but will be too harsh to call them out of form given they were bowling on a flat surface and were effective on slow pitches.

PITCH REPORT

Sharjah with its flat surface and short boundary is expected to be a batting paradise, with no margin for error for the bowlers while good deliveries are also punished. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early exchanges, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball should skid on to the bat under lights, making it easy for strokeplay.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain dry throughout the day and dew is expected as the match progresses.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 MI vs RR Match 51 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.