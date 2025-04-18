RR vs LSG Pitch Report: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur play today in IPL 2025 match? Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants in match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Check out the pitch report ahead of the blockbuster clash in the IPL 2025.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants in match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Sanju Samson-led side has had a problematic start to the IPL 2025 campaign, winning two out of six matches. Now, they have also suffered a massive blow as in their previous match against Delhi Capitals, Samson had a rib injury and is doubtful for the match against Lucknow.

In case the keeper-batter misses out, it will be a massive loss as they don’t have a proper batter who can open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Nitish Rana can move to the top of the order but that will affect their middle order. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi remains an option to replace Samson. In the meantime, head coach Rahul Dravid mentioned that Sanju’s fitness will be inspected on the morning of the match day.

Lucknow, on the other hand, have won four out of their seven matches and are currently fifth on the points table. Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have been phenomenal for them this season and captain Rishabh Pant, who struggled initially, managed to score a half-century in their previous match against Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, they can breathe a sense of relief as ace pacer Mayank Yadav is back and is expected to start against RR.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Pitch Report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is one of the biggest stadiums in the country, and both sides are over 65m long at least. The dynamic can change to over 70m, as well if they pick a different surface. It used to be sluggish in nature previously but these days, runs are being scored pretty easily. 200 is gettable on such tracks but spinners will play a part as well. Bowling first is ideal.