  5. RR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants hold Rajasthan Royals at their home, beat table toppers by 10 runs

April 19, 2023
RR vs LSG: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants held Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the latter's home in Jaipur to win the 26th match of IPL 2023 by 10 runs. The game went down the wire but LSG emerged victorious with their regular scalps as their pacers starred in the defence of the 155-run at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

LSG pacers Avesh Khan and Marcus Stoinis shared five wickets between each other. The former was tasked to bowl the final over of the game with RR sensing a comeback. But he got two wickets in the over and denied RR a win at their homecoming.

More to follow...

