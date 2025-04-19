After suffering three defeats on trot, Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back from their hot and cold season in the Indian Premier League 2025. They lost their first two matches, won the next two ones and then suffered a hat-trick of defeats as their campaign sits in danger. Up against them are Lucknow Super Giants, a team knocking the doors of the top 4. LSG have four wins in seven matches and lost their recent clash against Chennai Super Kings a few days ago.
RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Score: Rajasthan hope to return to winning ways at home as they face Lucknow
RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals host Lucknow Super Giants in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR's campaign has been hot and cold with two wins in seven outings, while LSG have been in control.
