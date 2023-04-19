RR vs LSG: Why Quinton de Kock is still out for Lucknow in clash against Rajasthan? KL Rahul reveals reason

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Quinton de Kock not in Playing XI

RR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants player Quinton de Kock continues to sit out of LSG's team in the ongoing IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants lock horns against each other in the 26th match of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rajasthan are playing at the venue for the first time after four years. Meanwhile, RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss and both teams made a few changes to their Playing XIs.

Why Quinton de Kock is not playing?

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock is still out of the team. He arrived late for LSG after fulfilling his national duties but is not getting a game from the previous three matches. Notably, LSG skipper KL Rahul revealed the reason behind benching a player like de Kock.

Speaking during the toss, Rahul said, "We would have fielded as well. This is the first game here. We must start well and score well. We've executed well in most games. We have had clarity on what we need to do with both bat on the ball. All three skills have been good and we are quite settled. We'll try to keep that left-hand, right-hand combination going. Quinton still misses out. He'll just have to wait for some more time. Only four overseas players can play and I feel bad about seeing him miss out. Mayers has done well," Rahul said at the toss.

LSG's Playing XI:

KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi

RR's Playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Latest Cricket News