RR vs LSG IPL 2023: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR vs LSG: Pitch Report to Records - Rajasthan Royals face Lucknow Super Giants as IPL returns to Jaipur for the first time after four years. RR will take on LSG in the 26th match of IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The Royals have been going well in the tournament with 4 wins in 5 games, while Super Giants are hot on their heels with 3 wins in 5 outings. Before the action unfolds, here is all you need to know about the pitch report and records at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Pitch report of RR vs LSG match

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has assistance for bowlers. The boundary dimensions are bigger. Notably, the pitch that is set to be used for the game looks dry from underneath and has a bit of covering of grass to hold the surface. The spinners can find help from the track, while pacers can also get some swing. Teams batting second have won more games here in IPL.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 47 IPL matches played at this venue, 15 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 32 times. The ground is favorable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.

Basic T20I stats

Total matches played - 1

Matches won while chasing - 1

Average T20I stats

Average 1st Inns total - 164

Average 2nd Inns total - 166

Score stats

Highest total recorded - 166/5 by IND vs NZ

Highest score chased - 166/5 by IND vs NZ

Basic IPL stats

Matches Played - 47

Matches won batting first - 15

Matches won bowling first - 32

Average IPL stats

Average 1st Innings total - 157.7

Average powerplay total - 45

Average death overs total - 46.5

Rajasthan Royals Squad:

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Lucknow Super Giants Squad:

KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

