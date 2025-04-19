RR vs LSG head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 36 Rajasthan Royals are all set to lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants in game 36 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Ahead of the much anticipated encounter, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides.

New Delhi:

Game 36 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will see Rajasthan Royals hosting Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both sides will lock horns on April 19, and the clash could prove to be a fiery one as both Royal and Lucknow have showed glimpses of class so far in the tournament.

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals have had a roller coaster start to their season. After losing their first two games of the tournament to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, Royals followed it up by winning back-to-back matches against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Furthermore, after the two wins, the Sanju Samson-led side failed to win their next three matches against Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

They currently find themselves in eighth place in the standings with two wins and five losses in seven matches. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have been quite consistent so far. With four wins and three losses in seven matches, the side finds itself in a much better position than Rajasthan, and they will hope to continue their momentum with a win against the inaugural champions as well.

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have taken on each other in the IPL five times. Royals are drastically leading the head-to-head with four wins, whereas Lucknow has only managed to win once against the inaugural champions.

RR IPL 2025 squad: Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.

LSG IPL 2025 squad: Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayudh Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.