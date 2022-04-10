Follow us on Image Source : IPL File Photo

RR vs LSG Dream11 for IPL 2022 Match: Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XI for match between RR vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match number 20 of the IPL 2022

Sunday, 7:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Probable Playing XI for RR vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Dream 11 for RR vs LSG

Jos Buttler, Lokesh Rahul (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

Average 1st innings score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: 159 runs.

Chasing teams have won 80% of matches at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Report: Wankhede Stadium is a batsman's pradise

Weather Report: Temperature 31°C, 52% humidity, 13 km/hr wind speed

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch RR vs LSG 20th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RR vs LSG 20th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the RR vs LSG 20th Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 10th April

At what time RR vs LSG 20th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the RR vs LSG 20th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai