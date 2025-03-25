RR vs KKR pitch report: How will surface at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati play? Check out the pitch report of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both teams will play their second game in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals will host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The defending champions had a rough start to their campaign, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets at home, Eden Gardens. Barring Sunil Narine and captain Ajinkya Rahane, the batters failed to establish their authority in their middle and that cost them the match.

Kolkata had a terrific start but their middle order failed to capitalise and that is one area that the team management needs to address ahead of the Rajasthan game. Bowling too wasn’t anything special. Rahane didn’t bring in Harshit or Narine early, which was strange, given their impact in the past and that arguably pushed the team out of the contest.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, suffered a defeat as well. They suffered a 44-run defeat to Sunrissers Hyderabad but the management won’t be thinking too much about it. It was a high-scoring venue as SRH batters, playing at home, took advantage of that and posted 286 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey did well but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Both teams are hunting for their first win at the moment, which is why, their match on March 26 at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium is likely going to be a cracker of a contest.

Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Pitch Report

The surface at Baraspara Cricket Stadium favours the batters. Bowling first will be ideal as dew can play a part in the second innings. Anything over 220 runs can be considered safe but then again, nothing is safe anymore in this format.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali