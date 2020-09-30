Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: RR look for hat-trick against upbeat KKR

Live Score Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of RR vs KKR live IPL match from Dubai. After winning back to back games, Rajasthan Royals next challenge is against Kolkata Knight Rider in Dubai. It will be a new territory for RR players as they played their earlier games at Sharjah which is comparatively smaller than Dubai. Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skin to stop a marauding Rajasthan Royals when the two teams clash in an IPL match at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.bHaving started off as underdogs, the Royals have taken the IPL by storm, chasing down the highest tournament total 224 against Kings XI Punjab in their last match. In two wins from two matches, the Royals have got past the 200-mark with ease. In their success, they have found two stars in Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia, who have outshone marquee players. In his second coming at the Royals, little known Haryana all-rounder Tewatia has got instant stardom for his 31-ball 53 against KXIP, which helped the side chase down a record 224 with three balls to spare against KXIP. Struggling to get off the blocks quickly, Tewatia, who was on 17 from 23 deliveries with the team needing 51 from the last three overs, suddenly woke up from the slumber, smacking left-arm quick Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over to turn the tables for RR. Here you can follow all the live updates of RR vs KKR live match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 Live Score and updates: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

