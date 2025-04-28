RR vs GT pitch report: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur play for IPL 2025 clash? Rajasthan Royals are all but out of the ongoing IPL season but as stand-in skipper Riyan Parag said in the last game, the inaugural champions will be keen to play for pride. With the Royals having back-to-back home matches, they will hope to bring some joy to the local fans.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals will take on the Gujarat Titans as they return home after a week's gap for an encounter which might not matter for the tournament side of things, but will be crucial for the Men in Pink with their pride being at stake. The new leadership group hasn't been able to pick up from where Kumar Sangakkara left, as the Royals didn't have the greatest of the player auctions and that has reflected in the performances as well.

With seven losses already, the Royals are banking on hope rather than practicality and will cling on to that mathematical by which they are still alive and they will be up against a team, which has had things go their way in more than one department, on more than one occasion and are second on the points table, just behind the RCB.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch report

Sawai Mansingh Stadium hasn't produced belters but the batters, if they apply themselves, have gotten runs, whether it was the day game featuring the table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or the evening game against the Lucknow Super Giants, which the home side bottled by a couple of runs. The square hasn't been a turner, rather two-paced surfaces with pacers getting the early movement and the spinners getting a bit of help and if the batters get their eyes in, there are runs to be had.

It hasn't been easy to start playing shots straightaway for the batters, and hence, the trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler will be key for the Gujarat Titans as they have just to be themselves and the runs will come. The Royals will hope that Jofra Archer can strike early and that might instil a bit of confidence in the side, which has lost three games while chasing despite cruising in all of them at different junctures.

It might be a bowl first yet again, as the captain who wins the toss would want to gauge how the pitch is playing. It might not be a 200 wicket, but 180-190 could be good score for the team batting first. Will RR chase again? The horrors have been recent and fresh.