Live RR vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: Gill-Sudharsan hope for good start Game 47 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Rajasthan Royals taking on Gujarat Titans. Both sides face off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, and both teams will hope to put in a good performance in the upcoming clash.

Jaipur: The stage is set for game 47 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both sides will face off and hope to put in good performance. Losing their last five matches, Royals will be hoping for some redemption, whereas in form GT will hope for yet another victory. Match Scorecard

Live updates :RR vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Score: High flying Gujarat hope to maintain winning run against Rajasthan Auto Refresh Refresh 2 overs done! Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are off to a good start here in Jaipur. After 2 overs, the score reads 16-0.

Openers out in the middle! Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are out in the middle here in Jaipur! Jofra Archer is handed the new ball.

Playing XIs are here! Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Toss update! Rajasthan Royals have won the toss here in Jaipur and Riyan Parag has opted to bowl first.

WELCOME! The stage is set for game 47 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, and after losing five on the trot, Royals will be hoping to improve heavily.