RR vs GT, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match Rajasthan Royals will hope to have two points in their kitty and stay alive in the ongoing edition of the IPL as they take on the Gujarat Titans, possibly the most consistent team of the competition. A loss on Monday will definitely kick the Royals out of the tournament.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Royals' campaign has gone pear-shaped in the last three games, losing matches from comfortable positions and now are clinging to probably just a mathematical chance to qualify, that too, if they go on to win all five of their remaining games. That project begins in Jaipur on Monday night against the erstwhile table-toppers, Gujarat Titans, who haven't played for a week. The Titans will hope that the break will have done them good and can return to action mode swiftly as they take the field in the Pink City.

The suspense remains over Sanju Samson's participation on Monday and if he is fit, that will be great news for the Royals, who have sort of missed a calm head in three run-chases in a row and have botched them up. The Royals might finally give Akash Madhwal a look-in after their bowling was found short against RCB in Bengaluru, despite a good start in the powerplay from Jofra Archer.

The Titans will just hope that the law of averages doesn't hit them when they are approaching the business end of the tournament. Everything seems to be working for them, every punt, every chance has clicked and more of the same will be GT's ask as they aim to reach 14 points as well.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 47, RR vs GT

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer

Probable Playing XIIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson / Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma/Washington Sundar