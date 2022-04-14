RR vs GT IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya claims Organe Cap with 87-run knock against Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Hardik Pandya scored fifty in the last match as well against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya pulled his team out of trouble with a 33-ball fifty against Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of IPL 2022 here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Thursday. Pandya's innings was studded with six boundaries and a six. Earlier in GT's last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pandya had scored fifty in 42 balls. However, he could not help his side continue their winning run in IPL 2022 as they faced the first defeat of the season.

Pandya is enjoying the captaincy and his batting has improved a lot this season. In the four matches so far Hardik has scored 141 runs with the help of two fifties and a decent strike-rate 122.61 given that he bats at number four for Gujarat.

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022

Matches - 4

Runs - 141

Wickets - 3

AVG - 47

SR - 122

