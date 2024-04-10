RR vs GT: Head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 Match 24

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans.

After registering four out of four wins in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 season, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have the opportunity to make it five in five as they prepare to take on the runners-up of the previous season, Gujarat Titans (GT) in a home game.

Notably, Rajasthan are the only unbeaten side in the season and are sitting at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with eight points. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) is 1.120 and is the second-best in the competition behind Kolkata Knight Riders' 1.528.

Rajasthan have the second-best record at home among all the teams in the Indian Premier League and hence Titans have a task at hand. The winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL have won 36 out of the 55 matches that they have played in Jaipur and lost only 19 fixtures.

The Sanju Samson-led side has displayed fine balance whereas Titans are struggling to put together the playing XI that can win games on the field of play.

Titans captain Shubman Gill was left disappointed after his side failed to chase 164 runs down in its previous clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on a "good" batting deck at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

"It was a good wicket to bat on, a poor batting performance by us. We got a decent start, but we lost wickets in the middle and couldn't recover from that. Our bowlers were exceptional as they restricted them to 160-odd, just that our batters let us down," Gill said during the match presentation after the loss to LSG.

GT's worries are mounting and their latest cause of concern is David Miller's injury. Titans pacer Spencer Johnson revealed that the South African may miss the game against Rajasthan but "will be available for the next one".

"Davy (David Miller), I think he is not too far away (from return). Even if he misses this one, he will be available for the next one," Johnson said during the pre-match media conference.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record

Rajasthan Royals have the wood over the IPL 2022 winners and would like to assert their dominance over them yet again on Wednesday (April 10). Both teams have faced each other five times, with Royals winning four games and Titans securing one in their kitty.