RR vs GT head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 47 With Rajasthan Royals all set to take on Gujarat TItans in game 47 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides ahead of the upcoming encounter.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 47 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 27. This will be the second game of the tournament where the two teams face each other.

The first time ended in defeat for Royals, but they will be hoping that the home turf will prove to be advantageous for them. It is interesting to note that the ongoing IPL season has been quite subpar for the inaugural champions. The side currently sits in ninth place in the standings, with two wins and seven losses in nine matches.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have been in exceptional form throughout the season. The side currently sits in second place in the standings with six wins and two losses in eight matches. The side has 12 points to their name, and they will hope to continue their momentum in the upcoming clash as well.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Both Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have taken on each other in the IPL 6 times. Rajasthan Royals have won the tie 1 time, whereas Gujarat Titans have won the clash 5 times.

RR IPL 2025 squad: Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.

GT IPL 2025 squad: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.