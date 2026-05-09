RR vs GT Head-to-Head record ahead of game 52 in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Game 52 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Rajasthan Royals taking on Gujarat Titans. The two sides will meet at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 9th. It is worth noting that both RR and GT are well in the race for the playoffs, and both sides will hope to put in a good performance.

Rajasthan Royals currently occupy fourth place in the standings. With 10 games played, the side has won six and have lost the remaining four matches. They have 12 points to their name and will hope to put in a good showing against GT as well.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have the same number of points as Rajasthan Royals. However, they sit just behind the inaugural champions due to having an inferior net run rate, and they will hope to get the best of Royals and move into the top four.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Head-to-Head record:

It is worth noting that both Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have taken on each other across 9 matches in the IPL. In the 9 matches, Rajasthan Royals have won 3 times, whereas Gujarat Titans have emerged victorious 6 times.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood

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