RR vs DC: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

The 11th match lined up here in IPL 2023 is on Saturday 8th April when Rajasthan Royals will stand against Delhi Capitals in order to get their second win of the season. On the other hand, the David Warner-led DC will be playing to open their account in the tournament.

Now let's get straight to the pitch report for RR vs DC match-

Pitch Report

In the past matches played at this Stadium, it has been observed that the pitch has been an advantage to the batsman in both innings.This might turn the game in a high-scoring event. The average of last five T20 games in the first innings score at this venue has been 187 runs.

Will Toss Matter?

The dew might not have a big role here, as this will be an afternoon game.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - The Number of Game

STATS - T20

Total matches 6

Matches won batting first 3

Matches won bowling first 2

Average 1st Inns scores 149

Average 2nd Inns scores 138

Highest total recorded 237/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs RSA

Lowest total recorded 118/10 (20 Ov) by IND vs AUS

Highest score chased 122/2 (15.3 Ov) by AUS vs IND

Lowest score defended 119/6 (20 Ov) by ENGW vs INDW

IPL 2023 Record

The only game played at the venue this season was between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on April 5. It was a high-scoring encounter with the Kings scoring 197 runs batting first and then the Royals reaching 192, falling only five runs short.

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

