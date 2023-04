RR vs DC: Rajasthan register cakewalk win over Delhi as Warner's side suffer third straight loss

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan defeated Delhi

RR vs DC: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals registered a thumping win over David Warner's Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of IPL 2023. The Royals defeated the Capitals by 57 runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati to make it 2 wins in 3 games in the tournament. Meanwhile, DC have now suffered their third straight loss and are yet to open their mark.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

More to follow...

