RR vs DC IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 11th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI David Warner

RR vs DC IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: Rajasthan Royals will be shoulder to shoulder against Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of IPL 2023. Both RR and DC have played two matches each so far this season. RR won their opening match against SRH by 72 runs but lost their second match to PBKS by 5 runs, whereas DC lost both of their matches, first against LSG by 50 runs and then against GT by 6 wkts. The teams will take on each other at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Before we plunge into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the RR vs DC, 11th Match IPL 2023?

RR vs DC match 11 will be played on Saturday, 8th of April

At what time does RR vs DC, the 11th Match of IPL 2023 start?

RR vs DC match will start at 3:30 PM IST. Toss at 3 PM IST.

Where is the RR vs DC, 11th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

RR vs DC match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Where can you watch the RR vs DC match, the 11th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch RR vs DC, the 11th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

Latest Cricket News