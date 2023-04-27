RR vs CSK: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Rajasthan Royals are all set to play 37th IPL game against Chennai Super Kings at their home ground Jaipur on Thursday. both teams will want to win the high-voltage match in order to stay ahead in the points table. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

​Pitch Report - RR vs CSK

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 164. It increases to 166 runs in the 2nd innings.The surface at the Sawai Mansingh stadium is expected to be slow. The pitch will be favourable to spinners of both sides and the result may be inclined towards team that will do better bowling.

Will Toss Matter?

Only 1 T20I match has been played at the stadium, And the game was won by the team bowling first. According to weather conditions too the team that will win the toss will want to opt bowling.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 1

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 164

Average 2nd Innings scores: 166

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 166/5 (19.4 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Highest score chased - 166/5 (19.4 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Full Squads -

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Riyan Parag, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

