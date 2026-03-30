RR vs CSK: No MS Dhoni, Brevis, will Sanju Samson play? CSK's predicted XI for IPL 2026 opener in Guwahati

Guwahati:

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against the Rajasthan Royals today to get their campaign underway in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match is set to take place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. All eyes are on Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson, who were involved in arguably the biggest trade in the history of IPL, as they have switched loyalties from this season.

However, CSK have been dealt a massive blow with their key players not fit at the moment. MS Dhoni has already been ruled out of action for at least the first two weeks, while Dewald Brevis is also set to miss the first couple of matches. Samson is set to take the wicketkeeping gloves in Dhoni's absence, but CSK's middle-order is looking extremely weak in Brevis's absence.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to open the innings with Samson, while there could be a toss-up between Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan for the number three slot. Mhatre did well opening the innings last season in the second half and it remains to be seen if he will be trusted at number three.

Pressure on Shivam Dube to deliver?

Shivam Dube will be high on confidence after performing his role extremely well for India in the T20 World Cup. However, for CSK, he will be under extreme pressure batting at five. He has little experience to work with, before and after him in the line-up as 14.5 crore picks - Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer - expected to make their debuts.

The bowling attack looks decent, with Noor Ahmad and Matt Henry being the certainties alongside Khaleel Ahmed. Akeal Hosein and Jamie Overton could be fighting for one spot while Anshul Kamboj is expected to retain his place from last year as an impact player after impressive outings.

Chennai Super Kings Probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre/Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton/Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj (Impact Player)

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