Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan to bat first
Live now

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan to bat first

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings lock horns against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 19:17 IST
RR face CSK
Image Source : INDIA TV RR face CSK

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan to bat first

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals face each other in the 37th match of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Dhoni's men are the table toppers with 5 wins in 7 games, while Samson's troops are third in the standings with 4 victories in 7 outings. The last time these two played against each other, RR's Sandeep Sharma held his cool and denied Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja a victory at CSK's fortress Chepauk. When these two collide in the reverse fixture, Chennai will look to pay Rajasthan's favour back, while the latter will look to return to the winning ways.

Match Scorecard

 

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :RR vs CSK Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 27, 2023 7:17 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Jadeja's special 150

    Menawhile, CSK's Ravindra Jadeja has also scaled a big feat. He is playing his 150th game for CSK.

  • Apr 27, 2023 7:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Subs of both teams

    Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav are RR's subs

    Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar are CSK's subs

  • Apr 27, 2023 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Milestone Alert!

    RR are registering a big milestone in this game. This is their 200th IPL game and they become the seventh team in history to reach there. Can you guess, which team has played most IPL games? Well it's Mumbai Indians.

  • Apr 27, 2023 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RR's Playing XI

    Boult misses out, Zampa is in

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • Apr 27, 2023 7:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK's Playing XI

    No Stokes for CSK. No changes.

    Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

  • Apr 27, 2023 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RR win toss

    RR have won the toss and they will be batting first. No Trent Boult for RR as he has a niggle and they bring Adam Zampa in. No changes for CSK. Dhoni says he wanted to bowl first anyway.

  • Apr 27, 2023 6:45 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Team news

    CSK are dealing with injury issues to their key players. Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar and Sisanda Magala are the few ones who are nursing their injuries. They are unlikely to play in today's game. Meanwhile, RR are not having injury scares.

  • Apr 27, 2023 6:27 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Pitch and Weather

    The Pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur is not a high-scoring venue. There are not many sixes hit at the venue and it is least in terms of average sixes hit per ball in the tournament: one six in every 29.7 balls. The previous game witnessed a low-scoring thriller between LSG and RR.

    There is no rain predicted for the encounter in Jaipur. The temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees with the sky being cloudy in the evening.

  • Apr 27, 2023 6:17 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Form guide of both teams

    CSK's form guide:

    W,W,W,L,W,W,L (most recent first)

    RR's form guide:

    L,L,W,W,W,L,W

  • Apr 27, 2023 6:06 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    How is RR going

    In short - Nice but going off the track in the recent games

    Rajasthan were earlier on top of the table but have now lost two games on trot. They are fighting to stay in the top two. RR have fire in their batting with Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson and Hetmyer breathing fire. Their bowling is well led by Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal. They will look to return to the winning ways.

  • Apr 27, 2023 5:56 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    How is CSK going

    If you ask in short - Nice and well.

    They are the table toppers with 5 wins in 7 games. CSK's batting is proving out to be inspirational with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane smashing runs at will. Their spin attack is well led by Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali. The only issue CSK are facing is with their fast bowling. But they are managing it fine at the moment.

  • Apr 27, 2023 5:42 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Squads of both the teams

    RR's squad:

    Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Riyan Parag, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore

    CSK's squad:

    MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

  • Apr 27, 2023 5:39 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Rajasthan lock horns against Chennai

    Hello and a warm Welcome everyone to our live coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match number 37 in IPL 2023. MS Dhoni's men will be up against Sanju Samson's troops for the second time this season. CSK lost the previous encounter these two played against each other and are eyeing to pay the favour back, Meanwhile, Rajasthan are coming into this game on the back of two defeats and look to return to the winning ways in the tournament. A win would help CSK strengthen their hold in the top two, while RR's victory will let them challenge the top two sides. This shall be a cracker of a contest. So sit back at your comfort as, I Varun Malik, take you across this game.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News