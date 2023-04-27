RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan to bat first

The Pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur is not a high-scoring venue. There are not many sixes hit at the venue and it is least in terms of average sixes hit per ball in the tournament: one six in every 29.7 balls. The previous game witnessed a low-scoring thriller between LSG and RR.

There is no rain predicted for the encounter in Jaipur. The temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees with the sky being cloudy in the evening.