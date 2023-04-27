RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan to bat first

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan to bat firstRR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals face each other in the 37th match of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Dhoni's men are the table toppers with 5 wins in 7 games, while Samson's troops are third in the standings with 4 victories in 7 outings. The last time these two played against each other, RR's Sandeep Sharma held his cool and denied Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja a victory at CSK's fortress Chepauk. When these two collide in the reverse fixture, Chennai will look to pay Rajasthan's favour back, while the latter will look to return to the winning ways.