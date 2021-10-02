RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Dhoni's Chennai take on struggling Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: RR vs CSK match. Follow Live scores and updates from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals: Follow Live Updates from Abu Dhabi

Welcome to our live coverage of Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

CSK vs RR IPL 2021, Preview: A play-off berth already sealed, former champions Chennai Super Kings would look to ensure that the momentum remains intact when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Chennai are currently leading the standings with 18 points from 11 games, followed by Delhi Capitals (16 points), Royal Challengers Bangalore (14) and Kolkata Knight Riders (10).

With eight points from 11 games, RR are placed second from the bottom in the eight-team table and a loss on Saturday will end their slim chances of qualifying for the knockout stage. The equation is simple for RR -- win the remaining three games handsomely and stay in contention for the fourth play-off spot. [FULL PREVIEW]