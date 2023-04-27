RR vs CSK: From head-to-head to last five meetings, here's how Rajasthan and Chennai fare against each other

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni

RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are set to face each other in the 37th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday. After losing their previous game to Royal Challengers Bangalore, RR will travel to their fortress Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur and will want to bounce back with a won. On the other hand, CSK who are sitting at the top of the points table will want to clinch victory in order to retain their position. As this contest awaits to be kicked off, let's have a look at the head-to-head records and the recent meetings of both teams in IPL.

RR vs CSK head-to-head details

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 27 times in IPL history. Out of these, Chennai have got the better of RCB on 15 occasions, while RCB have been victorious 12 times. The two have not played a no-result or a tied game between them.

Total Matches Played: 27

CSK Won: 15

RR Won: 12

No Result: 0

Highest Score by CSK: 246

Lowest Score by CSK: 109

Highest Score by RR: 223

Lowest Score by RR: 126

RR vs CSK in the last 5 IPL games

In the last five meetings between the two sides, RR have been victorious on four occasions. Their previous meeting was in the ongoing season of IPL on April 12. In the game, RR beat CSK by 3 runs. They faced each other once in IPL 2022, where RR won the match by 5 wickets. RR and CSK faced each other twice in 2021, and both won one match each. Their last game of 2020 ended with RR's win by 16 runs.

Full Squads -

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Riyan Parag, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Latest Cricket News