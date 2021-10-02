RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming Updates

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Dream11 RR vs CSK Today's Predicted XI: Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Abu Dhabi Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for RR vs CSK, 7:30 PM in India.

Former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already booked their play-off spot but are yet to guarantee themselves a top-two finish as they take on Rajasthan Royals in match 47 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Rajasthan is currently placed seventh in the table, with four wins from 11 matches and has eight points. A win would keep it in contention for the playoffs, while a loss would severely dent its chances, as it is coming off a defeat to third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

And with important things at stake for both, the sides are expected to field their best XI.

Predicted XI

Rajasthan Royals Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone/David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag/Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper (Sanju Samson)

Batsman (Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis)

Openers of both teams are in-form and have been in-line with the current trend of batsmen scoring swiftly during the powerplay. Evin and Yashasvi have managed to bring some consistency at the top off RR batting with some crucial stands and same is true with Gaikwad and Du Plessis for a while now.

All-rounder (Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo)

The CSK bowling trio has been efficient in stopping opponents' flow of run in the middle overs with wickets and have shown form with the bat when needed.

Bowler (Josh Hazelwood, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman)

Josh Hazelwood announced his form in IPL with five wickets in the last two games while RR bowling duo Sakariya and Rahman have been tricky customers for batters with their pace variations.

PITCH REPORT

Runs have come slow and steady at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with slow bowlers proving economical and hard to hit, allowing bowlers with pace variations making the most out of it.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain hot and humid with the temperature fluctuating between 28-30 degrees Celsius during the evening game.

LIVE STREAMING

